Lenovo ThinkPad L series gets thinner and lighter w/ new keys and 10th-gen Intel processors

Lenovo has updated its ThinkPad L series of laptops for 2020. The new L13, L13 Yoga, L14, and L15 laptops also ship with updated designs and specs.

Starting with the former, the new devices are thinner and lighter this time around, according to Lenovo. These laptops are designed for productivity on the go, so it makes sense for them to get lighter. They’re still made of carbon fiber like ThinkPads of the past, and I’m sure their keyboards are still fantastic.

Speaking of their keyboards, Lenovo has added a couple of new keys. They live in the Function row and act like answer/hang-up buttons on a phone. It’s a new way to answer or hang up meeting calls you receive on your laptop. I’m assuming the feature works with apps like Skype, but it might also work with Microsoft’s Your Phone feature if you connect your phone to your laptop’s Bluetooth. The new ThinkPad T and X13 series laptops also get these keys.

As for specs, screens range from 13.3-inches to 14-inches to 15-inches. You get either an HD or Full HD resolution with up to 300 nits of brightness and touch input on some models. Obviously, the convertible L13 Yoga comes with a touch screen no matter how much money you spend on it.

Under the hood, you can configure any L model with a 10th-generation Intel Core processor, all the way up to an i7 vPro. For the first time ever, AMD’s Ryzen Pro 4000 mobile processors are reaching ThinkPads, and they’re shipping with the L14 and L15 models. Availability and pricing of the AMD ThinkPads will arrive in the future.

To pair with the chipsets, Lenovo is throwing in up to 32GB of RAM depending on which model you buy along with either 1TB of SSD or 2TB of HDD storage and Intel integrated graphics. Both the L13 and L13 Yoga get 46Whr batteries, while the L14 and L15 come with 45Whr cells. Across the range, you get an array of ports ranging between USB-C, USB-A, headphone jacks, microSD card slots, HDMI and RJ45. You also get Dolby Audio.

For security, Lenovo throws in fingerprint scanners across the board for compatibility with Windows Hello. You also get a ThinkShutter to block your webcam from hackers.

Rounding things off, each laptop gets Wi-Fi 6. Meanwhile, the L13 Yoga is the only one that comes with a rechargeable stylus.

Starting prices are as follows.

ThinkPad L13: $679

ThinkPad L13 Yoga: $799

ThinkPad L14: $649

ThinkPad L15: $649

Each model will launch in Q2 of 2020. More information about availability and pricing for the AMD models is expected to come in the near future.