OnePlus will reportedly include an IP68 certification with its next phones

OnePlus will reportedly include an IP68 certification with its next phones

A report out of 9to5Google claims OnePlus will begin shipping its phones with proper IP ratings instead of just telling everyone “yeah, you can drop them in buckets of water and they’ll be fine.” To be more specific, Max J, a relatively well-known leaker on Twitter, told the publication that OnePlus is looking to ship the OnePlus 8 series IP68 certified. It isn’t clear if all OnePlus 8 phones will come with the rating, but it’s highly likely that it’ll at least accompany the OnePlus 8 Pro.

All major flagship phones come with IP ratings. It’s a way to ensure consumers that the device they buy can survive liquids for a certain amount of time. It’s basically a quality reassurance in order to ease users’ worries. OnePlus has said in the past it’s silly to invest in an IP rating since it’ll just jack up the price of its phones, but if it costs a couple dollars more to be confident in knowing your phone will be okay if you drop it in the pool, I don’t think anybody will mind.

News

READ MORE

Just admit the Razr’s broken, Motorola

Just admit the Razr’s broken, Motorola

February 21, 2020
Microsoft rolls out revamped iconography for Windows 10

Microsoft rolls out revamped iconography for Windows 10

February 21, 2020
Apple might open iOS up to third-party default apps

Apple might open iOS up to third-party default apps

February 21, 2020
What’s Next for Top-of-the-Line Smartphones?

What’s Next for Top-of-the-Line Smartphones?

February 20, 2020
Google just released the first Android 11 developer preview

Google just released the first Android 11 developer preview

February 19, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2020 Matridox - WordPress Theme : By Sparkle Themes

%d bloggers like this: