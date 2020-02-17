Apple is reportedly holding an event on March 31st to unveil the iPhone 9

Apple has a lot of announcements it’ll be making before the second half of 2020, and a new report suggests the company will get some of them out of the way at an event possibly happening at the end of March.

iPhone-Ticker out of Germany reports Apple is supposedly holding an event on Tuesday, March 31st to unveil plenty of new tech, including the much-anticipated iPhone 9 (a.k.a. iPhone SE 2). This device will serve as a mid-range phone with an iPhone 8 design, iPhone 11 specs, and a $399 price tag. It’s highly likely this device will debut during the show, so if Apple does hold an event in March, you can pretty much bank on seeing a $400 iPhone.

In addition, the report suggests the phone will begin shipping April 3rd.

Also on the keynote menu will likely be updated iPad Pro models with more cameras and performance, Apple AirTags (a.k.a. Tile competitors), potentially new MacBook models with the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s keyboard, “high-end” over-ear headphones that would mimic the experience of AirPods, and a wireless charger.

All of this remains speculation for now, but Apple’s been known to host March events in the past. In fact, the original iPhone SE was unveiled at a spring event on March 21st. Therefore, if the iPhone 9 rumors pan out like we assume they will, a March event is likely imminent. Stay tuned, folks.

