Apple now sells the 16-inch MacBook Pro through its refurbished store

Apple now sells the 16-inch MacBook Pro through its refurbished store

Apple has started selling its new 16-inch MacBook Pro through its refurbished store. Historically, Apple’s refurbished store has been a great way to get its devices without paying such high prices, especially since refurbished items come with a fresh battery and one-year warranty. And now, if you’ve wanted a 16-inch MacBook Pro but its original price is too much for to afford, you can pick up a slightly used model straight from Apple.

Prices start out at $2,039 for the laptop which gets you a 2.6GHz six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The highest-end refurbished model I could find is the $3,819 model which gets you a 2.4GHz eight-core Intel Core i9, 32GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage.

You can check out the entire lineup of refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pros here.

Apple, Laptops, News

READ MORE

Samsung launches its second foldabe, the Galaxy Z Flip, for $1,380

Samsung launches its second foldabe, the Galaxy Z Flip, for $1,380

February 14, 2020
Mobile World Congress 2020 is officially cancelled

Mobile World Congress 2020 is officially cancelled

February 12, 2020
Essential is shutting down, and it’s taking Newton Mail with it

Essential is shutting down, and it’s taking Newton Mail with it

February 12, 2020
Samsung cuts prices of Galaxy S10 series by $150

Samsung cuts prices of Galaxy S10 series by $150

February 12, 2020
Samsung and Google partner for Duo, Live Caption, and 8K video on the Galaxy S20

Samsung and Google partner for Duo, Live Caption, and 8K video on the Galaxy S20

February 11, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2020 Matridox - WordPress Theme : By Sparkle Themes

%d bloggers like this: