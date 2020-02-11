Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event

Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event

This afternoon on the East coast and right before noon on the West, Samsung will be hosting its annual Unpacked event which is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT in San Francisco. As usual, the company will be showing off its latest entries in its Galaxy S flagship series, and it’ll also show off a new foldable along with upgraded earbuds.

And, of course, we’re expecting some surprises along the way.

If you want to watch the event unfold live, you can click here to visit Samsung’s website. There, the company has a live stream set up. I don’t know if they’re doing a public one on YouTube, but if they do, I’ll be sure to embed it below.

Stay tuned to the website, folks. I’ve got plenty of coverage coming soon.

Featured, News

Related Posts

Breaking: Samsung debuts Galaxy Z Flip, its latest foldable

Breaking: Samsung debuts Galaxy Z Flip, its latest foldable

February 11, 2020
Google Pixel phones might get an ‘Ultra Low power mode’ in the future

Google Pixel phones might get an ‘Ultra Low power mode’ in the future

February 11, 2020
Apple iPhone 9 will reportedly start at $399

Apple iPhone 9 will reportedly start at $399

February 10, 2020
Samsung aired a Galaxy Z Flip commercial during the oscars

Samsung aired a Galaxy Z Flip commercial during the oscars

February 10, 2020
Motorola unveils G Stylus and G Power budget phones ahead of MWC 2020

Motorola unveils G Stylus and G Power budget phones ahead of MWC 2020

February 9, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2020 Matridox - WordPress Theme : By Sparkle Themes

%d bloggers like this: