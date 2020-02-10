Apple iPhone 9 will reportedly start at $399

Apple iPhone 9 will reportedly start at $399

Fans of Apple’s 2016 iPhone SE have been asking for another phone similar to it since Apple increased the sizes and prices of its flagships. Luckily, a second-gen SE is right around the corner, and it looks like we’ve just learned the price of the phone.

According to Fast Company, Apple’s iPhone 9 (the name people keep calling the iPhone SE 2 for some reason) will start at $399 just like the original SE. The device will feature a design identical to the iPhone 8 but come with iPhone 11 internals like the A13 Bionic. The phone will also be $50 cheaper than the iPhone 8 which likely means the 8 and 8 Plus will die when the new SE comes out.

With all the Apple rumors going around lately, it looks like the company could be setting up a March keynote to announce it all. Stay tuned for more info on this.

