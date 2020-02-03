Samsung Galaxy Z Flip just got leaked in a hands-on video

Over Super Bowl weekend (congrats Chiefs!), someone managed to snag a video of a person holding what’s assumed to be Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, the company’s Moto Razr competitor. It isn’t clear who the original leaker is, but Ben Geskin was among the very first to share the clip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

There’s not a ton to see in the video, but it’s pretty clear that this is, indeed, Samsung’s clamshell foldable. The device has a super tall inner display that folds down just like the Razr, and there’s a tiny screen on the front to show you the time and notifications. You’lll also find a dual camera system, a relatively thick body when closed, a hole-punch selfie camera, and a very glossy finish that will more than likely do nothing to combat fingerprints.

The device looks super interesting, and I can understand why so many people are excited about it. The Razr underwhelmed with its spec sheet (especially since there’s a Snapdragon 710 and 2,510mAh battery in the $1,500 phone), and the Galaxy Z Flip looks looks to improve things with a Snapdragon 855 Plus and 3,300mAh battery, plus more RAM and storage. What’s more, the Flip will reportedly be priced at $1,400, $100 less than the Razr.

I’m super pumped for this phone, if only for the flipping form factor. We’ll learn much more about it on the 11th when Samsung hosts its Unpacked event.