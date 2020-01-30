Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 now getting Android 10 upgrade in the U.S.

Samsung is finally rolling out Android 10 to its 2018 flagships, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, in the United States. Users on Reddit are reporting the software is hitting devices on Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile service. Meanwhile, other carrier variants should follow in the weeks to come.

In addition, the software is also rolling out to Galaxy Note 9 owners on Xfinity Mobile, according to SamMobile. The software’s also rolling out for those on US Cellular and Spectrum Mobile.

Samsung’s been on quite a roll with the Android 10 upgrade, but that’s easy to say about a lot of manufacturers, including LG who recently released the update for its V50 and G8 phones. I’m not sure what makes Android 10 easier to roll out compared to other releases of the OS, but I guess companies have their reasons for releasing the software in such a timely manner, whether it’s by pure coincidence or aid from Google.