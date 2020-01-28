Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has surfaced in official-looking renders

Samsung is unveiling two important phones on February 11th: the Galaxy S20 and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip. We’ve seen a ton of leaks about the former, but the latter has only been subject to speculation and vague rumors. That changes today as the phone has surfaced in official-looking renders courtesy of Roland Quandt at WinFuture.

As you can see, this looks like a Galaxy S phone that folds down to fit in your pocket better. That’s basically what it is. It has a 22:9 2636×1080 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855+, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, dual rear cameras, a hole-punch selfie camera, Android 10, and a 3,300mAh battery. It’s almost like a “parts bin” Samsung phone, except it does a cool flippy thing.















Obviously, the renders don’t confirm these specs, but WinFuture quotes them in their story. What can be confirmed by the renders is the final design of the device with metal and glass, a 1.06-inch 300×116 display on the top next to the cameras for showing the time, a USB-C port, volume and power buttons, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a hinge that’s reminiscent of the Galaxy Fold.

We also get a peak at two of the colors: black and purple.

Just head from a new source:

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will likely launch on February 14th. It retails at $1400. It's possible it is an AT&T exclusive again, but this time it might be a timed exclusive. It will also be available unlocked. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 27, 2020

In addition to these leaks, Max Weinbach at XDA-Developers is reporting the Z Flip will cost $1,400 and go on sale at AT&T, with a possibility of also being available unlocked. A price of $1,400 would undercut the Motorola Razr which goes for $1,500, while the Samsung device would ship with much nicer specs. I hate to say it, but I’m a little worried the Z Flip will wind up eating the Razr’s lunch once they both launch.

The timing couldn’t be worse, either. The Razr is expected to be released on February 14th, and Weinbach says the Z Flip will also launch that day. It’ll be up to whichever device does a better job at justifying its high price tag, and so far, I’m betting the Samsung handset does just that.

We’re less than three weeks away from seeing the Z Filp officially, so be sure to stay tuned for more updates.