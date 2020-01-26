Every iPhone running iOS 13 will also run iOS 14, says report

If your iPhone is capable of running iOS 13, it’ll also be able to run iOS 14 later this year. That’s according to a report out of iPhonesoft which suggests Apple won’t be dropping support for any iPhone this year, including the 2015 iPhone 6s and 2016 iPhone SE. That means every phone launched in the last five years will be able to run a 2020 update. If that’s not the biggest “in your face!” moment to Android users, I don’t know what is.

Granted, the reports suggests the 6s and SE may still be dropped from the support lineup, but it depends on how development goes over the next few months. For now, though, here’s what the full iOS 14 iPhone lineup looks like.

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPod touch (7th generation)

In addition, almost every iPad in the past five years will support iOS 14, or iPadOS 14. The two exceptions to this rule will likely be the iPad mini 4 from 2015 and the iPad Air 2 from 2014. Other than those two devices, every iPad since 2016 should support the new software.

Apple is dedicated to regular software updates and correcting its mistakes.

All of this goes to show you how dedicated Apple is to providing regular software updates to its devices. Some may compare Google to Apple in terms of software update release schedules, but Pixels are only ever guaranteed up to three years of upgrades. Meanwhile, an iPhone from 2015 will potentially get iOS 14, which is insane.

This also shows Apple’s dedication to resolving the issues that plagued iOS 13. When that version of the OS launched last fall, it did so with a whole suite of bugs on board. I even advised everyone not to upgrade until iOS 13.1 was out which did just enough to iron out bugs and make the software usable. I have a feeling Apple wants to correct things with version 14, so it’ll be shipping it to all the devices that got upgraded to version 13.

We’re still a good distance from the day iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 launch, so e sure to stay tuned for further developments.