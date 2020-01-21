Google is now selling the Pixelbook Go in Not Pink

I can’t imagine you’ve been waiting for the Not Pink Pixelbook Go to go on sale before buying a Pixelbook Go, but if you have been, today’s your lucky day.

Google has just launched the Not Pink Pixelbook Go in the Google Store starting at $849. The reason it doesn’t start at $649 like the Just Black model is because you can’t get the Not Pink with an Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. You have to choose the more expensive trim with an i5 and 128GB of storage. Granted, this is the model I’d go with if I wanted the most power for the least amount of money, but if you’re looking for something even cheaper, Not Pink is not the color for you.

The Not Pink Pixelbook Go is also available with an i5, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $999. The top-tier, $1,399 model gets you an i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, plus a 4K screen.