NBC's Peacock streaming service is launching this summer for free [Wiretapped]

NBC will launch Peacock streaming service on July 15th

At an investors meeting, NBC officially confirmed when its streaming service, Peacock, would launch. July 15th is the day in question, with Xfinity and Cox cable subscribers getting access to the service three months early on April 15th. The service will serve as a home for NBC and Universal properties across TV and film. Notably, it’ll be the exclusive home of The Office, so if you’re depressed the show’s leaving Netflix, you’ll wanna sign up for Peacock as soon as possible.

Also notable is the price. Peacock will be free for all users with more than 7,500 hours of programming across NBCUniversal’s library. You can pay $4.99/month for even more content such as early airings of late-night talk shows. Both of these tiers give you ads which can be removed by paying $9.99/month.

OnePlus 8 Pro allegedly leaks, shows off 120Hz screen

OnePlus’ next flagship phones, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, are expected to debut soon, and today, a new leak claims to show off the latter with its 120Hz screen.

New photos courtesy of True-Tech.net show the unreleased OnePlus 8 Pro with its hole-punch display. On the screen is a settings menu for the display which give syou the option to choose from 60Hz, 90hz, and 120Hz refresh rates. OnePlus has already confirmed its next phone will ship with a 120Hz refresh rate, so this leak is pretty reputable. Keep in mind, though, that it isn’t confirmed the photo shows off the OnePlus 8 Pro itself.

Instagram is removing the IGTV shortcut in its app

Instagram says (via TechCrunch) it’s removing a shortcut that takes users to its IGTV app from its main application on mobile devices. According to the company, the shortcut that was added to the top of the Instagram app back when IGTV launched isn’t used very much at all, and users find IGTV content through areas such as Explore and the Feed much more often. Therefore, in a future update, the shortcut will be removed.

Lenovo is building a mysterious VR headset

Finally, a new FCC filing has revealed that Lenovo is working on a new VR headset. This headset will be a standalone unit and not require your phone to operate. The last time the company did this, they released the ill-fated Mirage Solo which was powered by Google’s Daydream OS.

