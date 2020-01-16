Microsoft releases new Chromium-based Edge web browser

It’s available on everything from Windows 7 to macOS. Like this: Like Loading...

Microsoft Edge isn’t a brand new piece of software, but the version Microsoft just released is. It keep the name of the default browser in Windows 10, but it adds a new icon and a new engine: Chromium, the same one powering Google Chrome. Microsoft has finally given up on its own browser engine and has adopted the one that millions of users are already familiar with.

A ton of features are available at launch such as favorites, password syncing, address storage, Collections (the ability to collect pictures from around the web), and even Chrome extensions. There are some features like history syncing that aren’t yet available, but Microsoft says it’ll add those features later this year.

I’ve been using the Edge Chromium browser for quite some time, and I have to say, it’s a really solid browser. Granted, it isn’t exactly like Chrome since you don’t get the full-on Google integration and stuff, but as a web browser, it’s really well done. I’m actually tempted to switch all my computers over to the new browser.

If you wanna give it a shot, Microsoft has free download links on its website for Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7 (oddly enough), and macOS. The new Edge will come to iOS and Android later.