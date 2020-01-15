Windows 7 is officially dead [Wiretapped]

Plus, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus gets detailed in new report. Like this: Like Loading...

[From the January 15th, 2020 Wiretapped newsletter.]

Yesterday was another slow news day for the tech world. Without knowing any better, one might assume we’re all holding our breath for the new Samsung Galaxy S20 which is set to launch on February 11th. Hype has been building up thanks to consistent leaks and rumors, and things are about to come to a head.

But that doesn’t mean Samsung is the only one with news. While I do only have three stories for this newsletter, they’re good ones that are all significant in their own right, including the death of Windows 10, the S20 Plus’ specs, and Instagram DMs arriving on the web.

Microsoft officially ends support for Windows 7

Yesterday was the official termination date for Microsoft’s support of the aging Windows 7 operating system. Despite still running on millions of computers all over the world, Microsoft will no longer be supporting the system. This makes sense since the OS is over 10 years old at this point. Despite this, it’s a bit unfortunate for the companies and corporations who still haven’t upgraded to Windows 10. Luckily, Microsoft is providing free upgrades to Windows 10 for those still running version 7.

This is quite the end of an era, however. Windows 7 is a beloved operating system for many, and it was an impactful release in Microsoft’s history after the failure that was Windows XP. Obviously, since the days of Windows 7, Windows has gotten really good, to the point where it feels like Microsoft has perfected its formula for a desktop OS. That being said, I can understand why so many people like Windows 7, and I’m with you in sharing a sad feeling that it’s going away.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus gets detailed in new report

In smartphone news, as I mentioned at the top of this newsletter, the S20 keeps leaking, and among the latest leaks is a report out of XDA which details the Galaxy S20 Plus. According to Max Weinbach, Samsung will be filling this phone up with some insane specs, such as a 3200×1440 120Hz display, an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and 25W fast charging. It’s also worth noting that the phone will be taller than the S10 Plus from last year, so this phone is gonna be huge.

I’ll have more to say in a write-up on the latest S20 leaks which is (hopefully) coming later today on the website.

Instagram is bringing DMs to the web

Wrapping things up, we have Instagram’s announcement that direct messaging is coming to the company’s web app. They’ll work the same way they do on your phone, with the ability to share posts, photos, videos, and more with friends. The interface also looks identical to your phone’s, just with a layout that’s better suited for wider screens. A small percentage of users will get the feature now, while a worldwide rollout should commence at some point in the future.

Oh, and by the way, there’s still no word on an iPad app.

